PASADENA — Sheriff Villanueva will discuss the current Crime Crisis plaguing our cities and what families can do to protect themselves from both physical and identity crime. The Sheriff will discuss the multiple crisis affecting our communities and his plan to solve these issues, why these issues are now happening and how the Armenian Community can help in the reversal of these crisis.

The Sheriff besides speaking on the pressing topics will hold a question and answer period to address the community concerns.

The Event will be held on Thursday, March 10 at 6:30 P.M. at St. Gregory Armenian Church Geragos Hall. 2215 East Colorado Boulevard, Pasadena, CA

RSVP’s are a must as dinner will be served. Church Donation is $25.00

