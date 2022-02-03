YEREVAN — Azerbaijan’s response to Armenian proposals regarding border delimitation and demarcation was negative, but the negotiation process continues, Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan told reporters on Thursday.

Earlier, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said that the Armenian proposals on border delimitation and demarcation had been sent to Russia, Azerbaijan and international partners.

Mirzoyan reiterated today that Armenia is interested in the border delimitation and demarcation process.

“At the moment, we are discussing with the Azerbaijani and Russian sides those security measures which, in our opinion, will lead to the creation of security and stability mechanisms on the border. We have submitted different proposals. This is an ordinary negotiation process,” he said.

“This is a continuous process,” he said, noting that there have been proposals unacceptable to the Armenian side, as well.