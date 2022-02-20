Author
Share article
The post has been shared by 0 people.
Facebook 0
Twitter 0
Pinterest 0
Mail 0

MUNICH — On the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference, Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan held a meeting with the Foreign Minister of Saudi Arabia Faisal bin Farhan Al-Saud in Munich on Saturday.

Armenian Foreign Ministry said the two men exchanged views on the perspectives of establishing relations and cooperation between Armenia and Saudi Arabia, expressing their readiness to undertake steps for the formation of bilateral and multilateral agendas between the two countries.

Ararat Mirzoyan expressed conviction upon the reciprocal potential for the development of cooperation in the fields of information and high technologies, health care, tourism, and culture.

During the meeting, the Foreign Ministers emphasized the importance of promoting trade and economic ties, implementing investment programs, and establishing contacts between the business circles.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sign Up for Our Newsletters

Get notified of the latest updates from MassisPost.

You May Also Like

Criminal Case Initiated Against Captured Azerbaijani Soldier

STEPANAKERT — NKR Authorities in Stepanakert have initiated a criminal case against…

Vazgen Manukyan and His Colorful Dream

By Hamo Tatoulian Vazgen Manukyan in his last public speech said that…

Armenian Government Forecasts 4.5 Percent Growth By 2018

YEREVAN (RFE/RL) — The Armenian government stood by its projections that economic…

Conan O’Brien Delays Airdate of Armenia Special to Avoid Republican Debates

HOLLYWOOD — TBS has decided to postpone Conan O’Brien’s Armenia special for…