MUNICH — On the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference, Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan held a meeting with the Foreign Minister of Saudi Arabia Faisal bin Farhan Al-Saud in Munich on Saturday.

Armenian Foreign Ministry said the two men exchanged views on the perspectives of establishing relations and cooperation between Armenia and Saudi Arabia, expressing their readiness to undertake steps for the formation of bilateral and multilateral agendas between the two countries.

Ararat Mirzoyan expressed conviction upon the reciprocal potential for the development of cooperation in the fields of information and high technologies, health care, tourism, and culture.

During the meeting, the Foreign Ministers emphasized the importance of promoting trade and economic ties, implementing investment programs, and establishing contacts between the business circles.