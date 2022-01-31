YEREVAN — The ruling Civil Contract party of Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has named Vahagn Khachatryan as a candidate for the post of President of Armenia, the daily ‘Haykakan Zhamanak” (Armenian Time) reported.

The largely ceremonial post became vacant after President Armen Sarkissian unexpectedly announced his resignation on January 22, citing a lack of constitutional powers. Sarkissian’s successor is to be elected for a seven-year term by the Armenian parliament controlled by Pashinyan’s Civil Contract party.

Vahagn Khachatryan is now the Minister of High-Tech Industry. He is not affiliated with a political party.

Vahagn Khachatryan was born in 1959 in the town of Sisian. In 1980 he graduated from the Yerevan Institute of National Economy with a degree in economics.

In 1992-1996 he served as Mayor of Yerevan during former President Levon Ter-Petrosian’s rule. In 1995 – 1999 he was a parliament member. In 2019-2021 he was a member of Armeconombank Management board. On August 4, 2021 he was appointed Minister of High-Tech Industry. Vahagn Khachatryan is married and has two children.