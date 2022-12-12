YEREVAN — After 16 fantastic performances from young artists competing in Armenia, 13-year old Lissandro from France was crowned the winner of Junior Eurovision 2022 in a live broadcast from the Karen Demirchyan Sports and Concerts Complex in Yerevan.

Lissandro’s song Oh, Maman! earned a grand total of 203 points, which was enough to finish in first place, with runners-up Armenia and third-placed Georgia scoring 180 and 161 points respectively.

According to Executive Supervisor Martin Österdahl, votes were received from over 170 countries around the world.

This is France’s second win, after Valentina’s J’imagine from 2020.

Junior Eurovision 2022 Results

1- France: Lissandro – Oh Maman! – 203 points

2- Armenia: Nare – DANCE! – 180 points

3- Georgia: Mariam Bigvava – I Believe – 161 points

4- Ireland: Sophie Lennon – Solas – 150 points

5- United Kingdom: Freya Skye – Lose My Head – 146 points

6- Spain: Carlos Higes – Señorita – 137 points

7- Netherlands: Luna – La Festa – 128 points

8- Portugal: Nicolas Alves – Anos 70 – 121 points

9- Ukraine: Zlata Dziunka – Nezlamna (Unbreakable) – 111 points

10- Poland: Laura – To The Moon – 95 points

11- Italy: Chanel Dilecta – BLA BLA BLA – 95 points

12- Albania: Kejtlin Gjata – Pakëz Diell – 94 points

13- Serbia: Katarina Savic – Svet Bez Granica – 92 points

14- North Macedonia: Lara feat. Jovan & Irina – Životot E Pred Mene – 54 points

15-? Kazakhstan: David Charlin – Jer-Ana (Mother Earth) – 47 points

16- Malta: Gaia Gambuzza – Diamonds In The Skies – 43 points