MOSCOW — Russian President Vladimir Putin held a telephone conversation with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on Wednesday, the Kremlin press service reported.

The Kremlin said the two men discussed “the current situation around Nagorno-Karabakh” and the implementation of Russian-brokered agreements reached by Armenia and Azerbaijan. They also spoke about the ongoing peacekeeping operation conducted in Kazakhstan by the Russian-led Collective Security Treaty Organization, it said.

The Armenian government’s press office released a virtually identical statement on the phone call.

The statements made no explicit mention of Tuesday’s heavy fighting that left one Azerbaijani and three Armenian soldiers dead.