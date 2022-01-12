GENEVA — The Human Rights Council has elected Ambassador Andranik Hovhannisyan, Permanent Representative of Armenia to the United Nations Office at Geneva, to serve as a vice-president for 2022.

Mr. Hovhannisyan was elected from the Eastern European group of States.

In this capacity, the Ambassador of Armenia together with his HRC Bureau colleagues shall deal with procedural and organizational matters, including presiding over the HRC meetings.

The United Nations Human Rights Council is an inter-governmental body consisting of 47 member States responsible for the promotion and protection of human rights. This is Armenia’s first term in the HRC, for a three-year period of 2020-2022.