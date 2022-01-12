Author
Share article
The post has been shared by 0 people.
Facebook 0
Twitter 0
Pinterest 0
Mail 0

GENEVA — The Human Rights Council has elected Ambassador Andranik Hovhannisyan, Permanent Representative of Armenia to the United Nations Office at Geneva, to serve as a vice-president for 2022.

Mr. Hovhannisyan was elected from the Eastern European group of States.

In this capacity, the Ambassador of Armenia together with his HRC Bureau colleagues shall deal with procedural and organizational matters, including presiding over the HRC meetings.

The United Nations Human Rights Council is an inter-governmental body consisting of 47 member States responsible for the promotion and protection of human rights. This is Armenia’s first term in the HRC, for a three-year period of 2020-2022.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sign Up for Our Newsletters

Get notified of the latest updates from MassisPost.

You May Also Like

Lavrov Says Russia Will Spare No Effort to Secure Release of Armenian POWs

YEREVAN — Russia will keep doing its best to ensure the full…

Hayastan All-Armenian Fund Issues a Statement

The Hayastan All-Armenian Fund once again extends its sincere gratitude to all…

New Website Presents Azerbaijan’s War Crimes During and After 2020 Artsakh War

YEREVAN (Armradio)  — New website presents Azerbaijan’s war crimes during and after…

International Committee for Freedom and Justice for Sevan Nishanyan

Sevan Nishanyan—Armenian intellectual, citizen of Turkey, civic activist, and prominent linguist —…