The Promise Armenian Institute at UCLA, Los Angeles, CA — The Promise Armenian Institute at UCLA will hold an all-day symposium dedicated to honoring and celebrating the life and legacy of the late UCLA Professor Richard G. Hovannisian.

The symposium will feature remarks by Professor Hovannisian’s former students, distinguished colleagues and friends and family, as well as screenings of short videos. The day will also include a musical performance of Historic Armenian pieces provided through the UCLA Armenian Music Program.

Professor Hovannisian was a faculty member at UCLA for over 50 years and was the first holder of the Armenian Educational Foundation Professorial Chair in Modern Armenian History, now named in his honor. His monumental work includes The Republic of Armenia in four volumes, several volumes on the Armenian Genocide, fifteen volumes in the series Historic Armenian Cities and Provinces, and documentation of over one thousand interviews of genocide survivors conducted with his students.

“His tremendous work and legacy will continue to inspire and guide scholars for many generations. It is a privilege for us to honor Professor Hovannisian’s impact and legacy in this important symposium,” stated Ann Karagozian, director of the PAI and distinguished professor in the UCLA Department of Mechanical and Aerospace Engineering.

Hovannisian was a pillar in the field of Armenian studies in the United States and a mentor to generations of scholars, students and community leaders. His passing in July of 2023 continues to be deeply felt at UCLA and around the world, and the Promise Armenian Institute aims to pay homage to his vast accomplishments and express a vision for the future through this symposium.

“Remembering Professor Richard G. Hovannisian: Looking Back, Moving Forward” will take place on Saturday, April 6, 2024, from 8:00 AM – 6:00 PM (Pacific Time) at the UCLA Mong Learning Center (Engineering VI Building). Lunch and refreshments will be provided throughout the day, and the event also will be accessible remotely. Those wishing to attend in person may RSVP at bit.ly/RGH04-06-24.

This symposium is co-sponsored by the UCLA Richard Hovannisian Endowed Chair in Modern Armenian History, UCLA Narekatsi Chair in Armenian Studies, UCLA Armenian Music Program, The Promise Institute for Human Rights at UCLA School of Law, UCLA Center for Near Eastern Studies, UCLA Luskin Center for History and Policy, Fowler Museum at UCLA, National Association for Armenian Studies and Research (NAASR), Society for Armenian Studies, UCI Center for Armenian Studies,CSU Fresno Armenian Studies Program, USC Institute of Armenian Studies, Ararat-Eskijian Museum, and the USC Shoah Foundation.