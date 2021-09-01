STEPANAKERT (Arka)– Konstantin Zatulin, First Deputy Chairman of the Russian State Duma Committee on CIS, Eurasian Integration and Relations with Compatriots, addressed today a welcoming letter to the participants of the ProArtsakh Forum, dedicated to the 30th anniversary of the proclamation of the Republic of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh).

Zatulin says in his letter that he believes that last year’s war in the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict zone should not have happened and that the Russian and Armenian peoples have lost a lot as a result of that bloody conflict.

‘In Stepanakert and Yerevan, as well as in the whole world, the people should know that Russia will not allow the Armenian people to be humiliated with impunity on their historical land. The guarantee of that is the presence of Russian peacekeepers in Artsakh,” Zatulin said.

Zatulin expressed regret that this time he will not be able to personally participate in the Forum, since the election campaign in the Sochi District is entering the most crucial final stage (Zatulin runs for parliament from the Sochi district in the southern Russia that has a very strong Armenian community).

“But mentally we are together. I hope that after the elections I will make my first foreign trips to Armenia and Nagorno-Karabakh,” he said.

September 2 marks the 30th anniversary of the proclamation of the Republic of Artsakh.