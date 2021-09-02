PASADENA, CA – In three different events, held in Armenia, Lebanon and the United States, the AEBU Scholarship Fund Committee announced and presented 10 undergraduate college students with their awards.

After the war in Artsakh and due to the global economic and social crisis facing Armenian communities worldwide, the Armenian Educational Benevolent Union Scholarship Fund Committee decided to extend its reach beyond the boundaries of the United States and offer scholarships to college students in Armenia and Lebanon as well.

On August 13, 2021, and during a visit to Armenia, founding member Mr. Khachig Keshishian presented four recipients with their scholarship awards.

Haroutiun Boshkeznian attending European University in Armenia majoring in International Relations

Maria Lapaian attending Yerevan State University majoring in Informatics & Applied Mathematics

Arusyak Nersisyan attending Yerevan State Medical School/Dentistry

Rosealine Tateossian attending Yerevan State Medical School/General Medicine

On August 18 and during a visit to Lebanon, founding member Mr. Garo Bekarian presented two recipients with their scholarship awards. The event held at the AEBU center in Beirut was attended by the AEBU chairman Mr. Aram Malian, Sahaguian-Levon Meguerditchian College principal, Mr. Nazo Jerejian, and several representatives of the Armenian Educational Benevolent Union in Lebanon. The scholarship awards were presented to:

Sarine Jabotian attending Lebanese International University majoring in Nutrition and Dietetics

Sarine Tankian attending Lebanese International University majoring in Interior Design

Both recipients are graduates of the Sahaguian-Levon Meguerditchian College operated by AEBU in Lebanon.

On August 29, 2021, and during a fundraiser event held in Pasadena, California the AEBU Scholarship Fund Committee presented four undergraduate students with their awards. Many applications were received. After careful review, the following students were selected to receive the AEBU Scholarship Award:

Christina Chiranian attending University of California, Irvine majoring in Social Policy and Public Service (Focus: Education) and double minoring in Education & Armenian Studies

Narek Daduryan attending University of California, Los Angeles majoring in Computer Science

Aleen Kozian attending University of California, San Diego majoring in Human Biology

Mary Topoozian attending California State University, Fresno majoring in Biology

To qualify for the AEBU Scholarship Award, applicants must be of Armenian descent, be academically accomplished, and above all, be involved in the Armenian community. All our recipients completed these requirements and even at this young age, have proven valuable participants in the different aspects of Armenian life in their respective communities.

The AEBU Scholarship Fund’s mission is to invest in the future of our youth and in turn, the future of our Armenian nation. This is made possible with the support of our donors.

Armenian Educational Benevolent Union is a California-based charitable organization, exempt from Federal income tax under section 501 (c) (3) of the Internal Revenue Code. Tax ID # 95-3798531. For more information and to donate, please visit our website www.aebu.org.