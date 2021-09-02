SKOPJE — The Armenian national team played a 0-0 draw against North Macedonia in the fourth round of the 2022 World Cup qualifiers in European Group J.

The Macedonians dominated the opening 45 minutes, created few chances, but did not manage to find the back of the visiting net.

The first real chance came in the 29th minute when Ristovski attempted a header lob but Calisir cleared before the goal line into a corner kick. That corner brought a new chance when Elmas beautifully found Trajkovski who’s shot hit the outside of the net.

The Armenians were relying on counter attacks and few were promising, but they failed to make a dangerous shot.

After the break nothing really changed. Macedonia kept the possession; Armenia went on counter attacks, their strategy worked as they avoided defeat and looked more likely to score during the game.

Armenia retains the first place in Group J with 10 points. Germany beat Lichtenstein 2-0 and currently sits second in the group. North Macedonia is third with 7 points.

Armenia will next face Germany on September 5th. The match will take place at Mercedes Benz Arena in Stuttgart. On September 8 Armenia will host Liechtenstein in Yerevan.

Other results in our group:

Liechtenstein – Germany 0:2

Iceland – Romania 0:2