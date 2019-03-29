Author
Share article
The post has been shared by 0 people.
Facebook 0
Twitter 0
Pinterest 0
Mail 0

VIENNA — Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev met in Vienna on Friday for fresh talks on the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.

The meeting held in a hotel in the Austrian capital began in the presence of the Armenian and Azerbaijani foreign ministers as well as the U.S., Russian and French co-chairs of the OSCE Minsk Group. Aliyev and Pashinyan then spoke one on one for roughly two hours before being again joined by the ministers and the mediators.

Aliyev and Pashinyan previously met on January 22 on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland. They also talked during the summits of former Soviet republics held in September and December.

Their foreign ministers similarly held a series of lengthy negotiations, fuelling more speculation about major progress towards a resolution of the Karabakh conflict. They also met in Vienna late on Thursday.

Afterwards, Pashinyan told Russian news agency TASS that his meeting with Aliyev normal. “The meeting proceeded normal,” he said, getting into the car.

Pashinyan sought to lower expectations from the Vienna talks when he spoke in the Armenian parliament earlier this week. He also made clear that he will continue to insist on Karabakh’s direct involvement in Armenian-Azerbaijani peace talks.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sign Up for Our Newsletters

Get notified of the latest updates from MassisPost.

You May Also Like

Euro 2012 Soccer Qualifier: Armenia Crushed Slovakia 4-0

ZILINA, SLOVAKIA — Armenia scored four second-half goals on Tuesday to crush…
  • MassisPost
  • Posted on

Israeli-Made Kamikaze Drone Used by Azerbaijan in Nagorno-Karabakh Conflict

YEREVAN — According to reports from the Karabakh conflict zone, an Israeli-made…

Armenian Genocide Centennial Events in Washington, DC

By Florence Avakian Preparations for the Genocide Centennial to take place in…

Joint Concert of Cardiff Polyphonic Choir and London Komitas Choir

CARDIFF — On November 6, 2016, a unique joint concert of the…