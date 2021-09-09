YEREVAN — Armenia’s Defense Minister Arshak Karapetyan received on Thursday the newly appointed commander of the Russian peacekeeping forces in Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) Major General Mikhail Kosobokov, and the commander of the 102nd Russian military base in Armenia, Colonel Dmitry Ovcharov, the Armenian Defense Ministry reported.

The meeting was also attended by the Military Attaché of the Russian Embassy in Armenia, Colonel Igor Shcherbakov.

Kosobokov has replaced Rustam Muradov, who was appointed commander of the Russian peacekeeping force immediately after last autumn’s war in Artsakh.

The Armenian Defense Minister congratulated Major-General Mikhail Kosobokov on assuming the post and wished him success in his peacekeeping mission.

Arshak Karapetyan congratulated also Colonel Dmitry Ovcharov on his appointment to the post of Commander of the 102nd Military Base in Russia and stressed the role and significance of the Russian unit stationed in Armenia.

Karapetyan highly appreciate the efforts of the Russian Federation aimed at stabilizing the military-political situation in the region, as well as the process and effectiveness of the Russian peacekeeping mission in Artsakh. During the meeting, opinions were exchanged on the problems of regional security.