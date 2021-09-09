FRESNO — Dr. Suren Manukyan has been named as the 18th Henry S. Khanzadian Kazan Visiting Professor in Armenian Studies at Fresno State for the Fall 2021 semester.

Dr. Suren Manukyan is the Head of the UNESCO Chair on Prevention of Genocide and Other Atrocity Crimes at Yerevan State University and Head of the Department of Comparative Genocide Studies at the Armenian Genocide Museum-Institute (Yerevan). He is also a visiting lecturer at the American University of Armenia. He has been a Fulbright Scholar at the Center for the Study of Genocide and Human Rights at the Rutgers University of New Jersey.

Dr. Manukyan is teaching a course on “Introduction to Genocide Studies” during the Fall 2021 semester. Genocide is a crime against humanity that has occurred throughout history and Dr. Manukyan’s course will focus on genocide in the 20th and 21st centuries from legal, political, sociological, psychological, cultural, ethical, and comparative perspectives. Special attention will be paid to the Armenian Genocide, Jewish Holocaust, Rwandan Genocide, and other modern century genocides and theories of genocide. Dr. Manukyan will also discuss the role of perpetrators, bystanders, rescuers, resisters, and victims in the Armenian Genocide.

Dr. Manukyan is the author of some thirty articles in the field of Genocide and Oriental studies. In his research interests, Dr. Manukyan explores the history of genocide, which provides an understanding of the origins of social behaviors that lead up to mass murder: prejudices, stereotypes, racism; religious and ethnic hatred, and discrimination. If tolerated as acceptable within a group these can, in certain situations, lead up to and result in genocide.

While at Fresno State, Dr. Manukyan will give three public lectures, the first one on “Architects of the Genocide: The Top-Level Perpetrators” will take place virtually on Friday, September 17. Zoom registration for the lecture is: https://bit.ly/armenianstudiesmanukyan1.

For information about Dr. Manukyan’s lectures please follow Armenian Studies on its Facebook page, @ArmenianStudiesFresnoState or at the Program website, www. fresnostate.edu/armenianstudies.