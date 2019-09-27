NEW YORK — We, State Councilor and Foreign Minister of the People’s Republic of China, Wang Yi; Foreign Minister of the Republic of Armenia, Zohrab Mnatsakanyan; Foreign Minister of the Plurinational State of Bolivia, Diego Pary Rodríguez; Foreign Minister of the Hellenic Republic, Nikos Dendias; Foreign Minister of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Mohammad Javad Zarif; Foreign Minister of the Republic of Iraq, Mohamad A. Alhakim; Foreign Minister of the Italian Republic, Luigi di Maio; Foreign Minister of the Republic of Peru, Néstor Popolizio Bardales; Deputy Foreign Minister of the Arab Republic of Egypt, Ihab Fawzy met on September 25, 2019 at the United Nations Headquarters for the Foreign Ministers’ Meeting of Ancient Civilizations Forum during the 74th Session of the United Nations General Assembly. The meeting was chaired by Wang Yi, State Councilor and Foreign Minister of the People’s Republic of China.

We reaffirmed the spirit enshrined in the Athens Declaration and the Declaration of Tiwanaku, and stressed that the Ancient Civilizations Forum is an important platform for dialogue and cultural cooperation among member states. We also reaffirmed the conclusions of the I Academic Forum within the framework of the Ancient Civilizations Forum, hosted by Greece in Athens, from April 23 to 24, 2017 and the II Academic Forum and Meeting of the Peoples of the Ancient Civilizations, hosted by the Plurinational State of Bolivia in La Paz, from March 20 to 22, 2019.

We recognized that the world is undergoing major development, transformation and adjustment, but peace and development remain the theme of our times. Meanwhile, we are facing a number of severe global challenges. Enhancing dialogue and exchanges among diverse civilizations is of vital importance to boosting further progress of human society, promote world peace and sustainable development, and address global challenges through joint efforts.

We reaffirmed that the diversity of civilizations is an essential feature of our world. Diverse nations, ethnic groups and civilizations should respect each other and treat each other as equals, uphold the beauty of each civilization and the diversity of civilizations in the world, stay open and inclusive and draw on each other’s strengths, advance with the times and explore new ground in development. We emphasized the need to enhance the dialogue among civilizations through continuous communication and cooperation, promote understanding, recognition and tolerance between cultures and peoples. We reaffirmed the need to work together to promote and protect the historical and cultural heritage of our peoples. Preservation of cultural legacy of ancient civilizations and its transmission to future generations is essential for promoting tolerance, mutual understanding and respect in light of complex challenges that the world is facing.

We reaffirmed our commitment to upholding multilateralism with the United Nations as its core, adhering to the concept of mutual respect, fairness, justice and mutually-beneficial cooperation, abiding by international law and fundamental norms governing international relations.

We expressed support for China to host the third Ministerial Meeting of the Ancient Civilizations Forum in Beijing, and committed to staying in close communication and collaboration.