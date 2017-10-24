Top Posts
Home Armenia Russian PM Medvedev Praises Growing Bilateral Trade Relations with Armenia
ArmeniaNews

Russian PM Medvedev Praises Growing Bilateral Trade Relations with Armenia

October 24, 2017

YEREVAN (RFE/RL) — Russia will refrain from raising the price of its natural gas supplied to Armenia next year, Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev said during an official visit to Yerevan on Tuesday.

Speaking after talks with his Armenian counterpart Karen Karapetian, Medvedev also praised the current state of Russian-Armenian relations and growing bilateral trade in particular. “We made sure that our ties are developing in all directions,” he told a joint news conference.

“Russia remains the leading trading partner of Armenia,” Medvedev said. “Bilateral commercial exchange has been growing — both in 2016 and 2017 — and growing at a good pace.”

In that regard, he pointed to increased exports to Russia of Armenian agricultural products and prepared foodstuffs which he said are of “excellent quality.” Citing a continuing Russian ban food imports from Western nations, he spoke of “good potential” for a further rise in those exports.

Medvedev went on to announce that the “special price” of Russian gas for Armenia will not rise next year “even though we had agreed on somewhat different parameters” before. “I think that this will help to improve the overall economic and investment situation in Armenia,” he stressed.

Alexei Miller, the chairman of Russia’s Gazprom giant who accompanied Medvedev on the trip, confirmed that Armenia will thus continue to pay $150 per thousand cubic meters of Russian gas. This wholesale price was set in April 2016.

Armenia’s Gazprom-owned gas distributions network cut its retail tariffs in November 2016, more than two months after Karapetian was appointed as prime minister. Karapetian managed the network from 2001-2010 and held senior executive positions in Gazprom subsidiaries in Russia from 2011-2016.

Gazprom accounts for over 80 percent of Armenia’s annual gas imports. The South Caucasus country also buys gas from neighboring Iran. Energy Minister Ashot Manukian insisted last week that Russian gas costs it less than Iranian gas.

Incidentally, Medvedev and Karapetian discussed the possibility of Russian companies investing in a free economic zone which is due to be set up on Armenia’s border with Iran later this year.

“We believe that the free economic zone is a good platform for Russian capital and Russian business with interests in Iran,” said the Armenian premier. Russian-Armenian “intensive” discussions on the matter will be completed soon, he added without elaborating.

“There are practically no spheres where we do not cooperate,” Medvedev told President Serzh Sarkisian when they met later in the day. He again singled out a 30 percent rise in Russian-Armenian trade registered by Moscow this year.

Medvedev and Karapetian will attend on Wednesday a regular meeting in Yerevan with fellow prime ministers from the three other ex-Soviet states that are part of the Russian-led Eurasian Economic Union.

0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

Related News

USC Institute of Armenian Studies Hosts INNOVATE ARMENIA

January 30, 2015

American Armenian Rose Float Association Releases 2018 Float Design

May 26, 2017

Red Cross Representatives Visit Armenian POW in Azerbaijan

August 20, 2013

Tigran Sarkisian Presents Credentials to President Obama

July 15, 2014

University of St. Thomas Law School Publishes a New Study by Dadrian

August 24, 2011

Resilience Echoes Throughout Times Square for 98th Commemoration of Armenian Genocide

April 22, 2013

Possible New Witness in Hrant Dink Murder Trial

February 28, 2011

Paros Foundation Renovates Nerkin Karmir Aghpyur Medical Center

August 14, 2013

Moscow Slams Azeri Travel Ban for Russian Armenians

July 5, 2017

Turkish Intellectuals Who Have Recognized The Armenian Genocide: Murat Paker

July 9, 2015

Leave a Comment























 