PARAMUS, NJ — “The Armenian Missionary Association of America (AMAA) awarded $212,450.00 in direct scholarship grants to 84 worthy students for the academic year 2021-2022 attending colleges and universities in the United States and Canada,” announced John Cherkezian, Chair of the AMAA’s Scholarship Committee. In addition, $32,000 more was assigned for qualified university students in Armenia.

For over 50 years, the AMAA has helped thousands of college students with scholarships, thus helping them prepare for the future and relieving the financial burden that makes it harder to focus on their work. Moreover, since its founding, AMAA has supported the education of tens of thousands of Armenian students at all levels, in the Near East, Europe, Continental US and Armenia. The AMAA also provides generous and abundant financial aid to schools and institutions of higher education in the Near East, including Haigazian University and the Near East School of Theology in Beirut.

“These scholarships also represent an investment in our youth and in building the future leadership of our communities here in North America and around the world.   We congratulate all the recipients for all their accomplishments and look forward to what they will achieve in the years ahead,” said Mr. Cherkezian.

The scholarships granted this year were provided from several AMAA scholarship funds established over the years to help students in need. Students may request applications from AMAA Headquarters in Paramus, NJ beginning in January of each year.  The deadline to submit applications for the 2022-2023 academic year is May 1, 2022.

