YEREVAN — An Armenian serviceman has been killed in another provocation by Azerbaijani forces at the heavily militarized state border. The Defense Ministry stated.

In a report on Monday the Ministry said Vahan Tatosyan, a 46-year-old senior non-commissioned officer, was fatally wounded by a sniper at the Yeraskh section of the border with Azerbaijan’s western exclave of Nakhichevan in the morning.

“The Armenian Defense Ministry shares the grief over the loss and expresses support to the family, relatives and colleagues of the killed serviceman,” it said, confirming that Azerbaijan also suffered losses as a result of retaliatory actions taken by the Armenian side.

The Armenian Defense Ministry said that another Armenian soldier, 19-year-old private Arman Hakobyan, was killed by fire opened by Azerbaijani armed forces in the Gegharkunik section of the border. It said Armenian forces returned fire, killing at least three Azerbaijani soldiers and wounding at least one.

Earlier on August 16, the Armenian Defense Ministry also reported an attempt by Azerbaijani armed forces to advance at the Syunik part of the Armenian-Azerbaijani border, particularly in the area of Sev Lich (Black Lake).

The Defense Ministry said that the Azerbaijani side suffered at least one casualty during the skirmish, while there were no casualties on the Armenian side.