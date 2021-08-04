YEREVAN — The Iranian ambassador to Armenia, Abbas Badakhshan Zohouri, visited on Tuesday Gegharkunik region of Armenia’s border with Azerbaijan accompanied by Military Attaché of the Embassy Colonel Bahman Sadeghin and representatives of Armenian Ministry of Defense.

The Ambassador inspected a border section outside Verin Shorzha village after meeting with Major-General Arayik Harutiunian, the commander of an Armenian army corps stationed in the area.

Ambassador Zohouri expressed concern over the continuation of border tension between the two countries, stressed the need for restraint on both sides and the need for a peaceful settlement of disputes between the two countries. He expressed his condolences to the families of the servicemen killed during the recent clashes.

Explaining the need for all parties to respect internationally recognized borders, Ambassador Zohouri said that ensuring local peace in the South Caucasus is in the interests of the peoples of the region and expressed the Islamic Republic of Iran’s readiness to assist in establishing local peace in the region.