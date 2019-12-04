NEW YORK — Forbes magazine has listed Yerevan, the capital of Armenia, among its 10 underrated, off-the-beaten-path destinations to visit in 2020.

“That’s not to say these destinations aren’t known among in-the-know travelers and frequent fliers: they simply deserve much more credit than they get,” the magazine explains. “From charming, cosmopolitan cities to historic gems and untapped beaches, here are 10 underrated places you should visit in 2020 – plus, where to stay and what to see.”

The list also features Colonia del Sacramento (Uruguay), Con Dao (Vietnam), Lagos (Nigeria), Mondulkiri (Cambodia), Rotterdam (The Netherlands), Santiago (Chile), and others.

“Known as the world’s “oldest Christian country,” Armenia is one of the most fascinating places you can visit, what with its grand temple ruins and UNESCO-recognized Christian monasteries,” the author says.

“The capital, Yerevan, is one of the longest continually-inhabited cities on earth, and is known for its majestic views of Mt. Ararat—Armenia’s national symbol—as well as its ararat brandy and wine. Yerevan’s been dubbed the “pink city” for the rose-hued volcanic tufa rock that forms much of its architecture,” the article reads.

The author suggests taking a page from the Kardashian playbook and stay at the Marriott Yerevan hotel and dine at renowned Dolmama Restaurant, which “has played host to notables including Hillary Clinton, The Prince of Wales and Gérard Depardieu”.