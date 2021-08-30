Author
ANKARA — Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has claimed readiness to to work towards normalization of relations with Armenia.

Erdogan suggested that joint constructive steps could be taken to ensure sustainable peace and co-existence. “There is a need for new and constructive approaches in our region. Although there are differences of opinion and expectation, it will be a responsible course of action to make a sincere effort to develop good neighborly relations on the basis of trust, including respect for each other’s territorial integrity and sovereignty,” Erdogan stated to reporters.

“We can work to gradually normalize our relations with an Armenian government that has declared its readiness to move in this direction,” the Turkish President said.

He noted that joint constructive steps could be taken to “ensure sustainable peace and co-existence. “

Erdogan’s comments come after Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said at a government sitting on Friday that there were some positive public signals from Turkey. “We will evaluate those signals, we will respond to the positive signals with a positive signal,” he said.

