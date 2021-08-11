YEREVAN — The Armenian-Azerbaijani border clashes are a threat not only to Armenia, but to the entire CSTO, CSTO Secretary General Stanislav Zas told RFE / RL today, but avoided accusing Azerbaijan of violating the Armenian border and shelling the area.

“We are monitoring the situation on the border with the help of the state structures of Armenia. Of course, we believe that the incidents on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border pose a security threat to the Caucasus region and, of course, to Armenia, which is a member of the CSTO. Regarding the ways of solving the problem, we think that the possibilities of a political solution are not exhausted. In fact, it would be the best option for everyone,” Zas said at press briefing during a visit to one of the military units of the Armenian Armed Forces in the Ararat region.

Zas met with Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan after visiting the border, where he inspected Armenian army positions in the area about 70 kilometers south of Yerevan.

Zas assured Pashinyan that the CSTO is committed to protecting the territorial integrity of Armenia and its other member states. But he again stopped short of siding with Yerevan in the border dispute that dominated his talks with Armenian leaders.

Pashinyan told Zas that his government also prioritizes “political methods” of resolving the border dispute. He said the CSTO is in a position to facilitate such a settlement.

“The organization and we need to demonstrate a certain determination on those issues,” he said.