ACA-PAC Announces California Primary Endorsements

PASADENA – The Armenian Council of America – Political Action Committee has released its list of endorsements for California’s Primary on June 5, 2018.

As a part of the endorsement process, the ACA-PAC Board carefully reviews each incumbent’s track record and each new candidate’s answers to questions concerning their Armenian American constituency. ACA-PAC endorsements are also based largely on the candidate’s preparedness and ability to address issues ranging from reaffirmation of the Armenian Genocide, promoting Genocide education in public schools, support for the independent Republics of Armenia and Artsakh.

The majority of these endorsements include incumbents who have served as a strong voice for the community.

California State Governor

– Antonio Villaraigosa

California Lieutenant Governor

– Ed Hernandez

California Secretary of State

– Alex Padilla

California State Controller

– Betty Yee

California State Treasurer

– Fiona Ma, CPA

California State Insurance Commissioner

– Ricardo Lara

California State Board of Equalization

– Scott Svonkin

California Attorney General

– Xavier Bacerra

California State Superintendent of Public Instruction

– Tony Thurmond

U.S. Senate

– Kevin de Leon

U.S. House

– Jeff Denham – CD 10

– Jackie Speier – CD 14

– Jim Costa – CD 16

– Anna Eshoo – CD 18

– David Valadao – CD 21

– Judy Chu – CD 27

– Adam Schiff – CD 28

– Tony Cardenas – CD 29

– Brad Sherman – CD 30

– Grace Napolitano – CD 32

– Ted Lieu – CD 33

– Jimmy Gomez – CD 34

– Karen Bass – CD 37

– Linda Sanchez – CD 38

– Lucille Roybal-Allard – CD 40

– Alan Lowenthal – CD 47

California State Assembly

– Marc Levine – AD 10

– Luz Rivas – AD 39

– Chris Holden – AD 41

– Laura Friedman – AD 43

– Jesse Gabriel – AD 45

– Adrin Nazarian – AD 46

– Ed Chau – AD 49

– Richard Bloom – AD 50

– Miguel Santiago – AD 53

– Ian Calderon – AD 57

– Anthony Rendon – AD 63

– Mike Gipson – AD 64

Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors

– Hilda Solis D – 1

– Sheila Kuehl D – 3

Los Angeles County Assessor

– Jeffrey Prang

ACA-PAC encourages all Armenian Americans to exercise their rights as citizens on June 5 by voting for these candidates who represent our common values, ideals and aspiration for the progress of our long-standing and growing communities of California and the United States.