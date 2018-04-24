Erdogan – “Turkey Shares the Historical Pain of Our Armenian Citizens”

ANKARA — Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has issued a statement to the Istanbul-Armenians on April 24 – the 103rd anniversary of the Armenian Genocide.

The statement was read during the liturgy delivered at the Armenian Patriarchate of Istanbul.

“It is Turkey’s conscientious and ethical responsibility to share the historical pain of our Armenian citizens,” read the statement.

“We will continue to share your pain and try to resolve your problems in the future,”

“I believe that our Armenian citizens will continue increasing their contribution to our cultural, social, political and commercial life. I ask you to avoid helping those who are trying to create hatred and hostility by damaging our common history. With these thoughts I again remember with respect the Ottoman Armenians who died during the First World War”, added the statement, which was read out both in Armenian and Turkish.