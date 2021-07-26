LONDON — The fieldwork for the Armenian Diaspora Survey (ADS), a research project studying public opinion in diaspora communities, concluded successfully in over two dozen cities in Belgium, Britain, Paris/Île-de-France and Rostov-on-Don.

ADS is initiated and funded by the Armenian Communities Department of the Calouste Gulbenkian Foundation and is carried out under the auspices of the Armenian Institute in London.

Over 3500 Armenians took part in this innovative research project. “We thank each and every Armenian who took part in this round of the survey,” said ADS director Dr. Hratch Tchilingirian of Oxford University. “We are grateful to them for expressing their views, opinions and thoughts on critical themes in diasporic life.”

Following the three-months fieldwork, currently “our team is busy processing the large data that has been collected,” said Dr. Tchilingirian, adding “more than 60 people were involved in the research in various capacities and at different stages of the fieldwork.” In addition to a core of academics and experts who lead the research, “we had local advisory and research teams in each country and engaged with a wide range of local community organizations. This is truly a teamwork,” he explained.

ADS aims to provide a snapshot of the contemporary Diaspora. The project fills a critical gap in the knowledge of the Diaspora and provides evidence-based understanding of the multilayered and diverse aspects of diasporic life.

The results and full data of the survey conducted in Belgium, Britain, Paris/Île-de-France and Rostov-on-Don will be available to the general public, scholars and institutions sometime in early 2022. It will be published on the ADS website.

The full results of previous years’ surveys, conducted in 2018 and 2019, are available on the ADS website and could be downloaded for free.