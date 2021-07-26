GLENDALE, CA – Over ten thousand dollars was raised in a silent auction on July 22nd for the “4090 Charity” Educational Foundation, which aims to provide mental health care, educational scholarships and professional mentoring to survivors of the recent Artsakh (Nagorno Karabakh) war in an effort to improve their quality of life in Armenia.

The fundraiser, hosted by KARAS restaurant and sponsored by BrandON, along with the Armenian Council of America (ACA), auctioned off various arts and crafts from Armenia.

“We are proud to support 4090 in their mentorship and scholarship efforts,” said ACA Board Member Krikor Moloyan. “It is now, more than ever, imperative to assist Armenia. Providing its veterans with access to higher education will insure a bright and progressive future,” he added.

“This fundraising event was the first step to directly connect diasporans with those veterans who have put everything on the line to preserve our people, our land, and our culture. We wish 4090 every success and look forward to strengthening our partnership.” Moloyan said.