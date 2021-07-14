YEREVAN — Acting Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan received today the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the French Republic to the Republic of Armenia Jonathan Lacôte.

Nikol Pashinyan congratulated the Ambassador on the French Republic’s National Day, noting that the events of two centuries ago were important not only for France, but also for mankind, in general, since new global relationship was formed following the French Revolution.

“I am pleased to state that the relations between our countries are traditionally at a high level. We expect French President Emmanuel Macron’s visit to our country in the near future, which will help further develop and strengthen the Armenian-French multifaceted cooperation,” Nikol Pashinyan said, adding that he keeps in close touch with President Macron. The Acting Prime Minister stressed that Armenia highly appreciates France’s efforts as an OSCE Minsk Group co-chair in terms of promoting regional stability.

Thankful for Nikol Pashinyan’s heartfelt congratulations, Ambassador Lacôte noted that either the 2018 revolution has generated new realities for the furtherance of democratic values in Armenia. The Ambassador congratulated the Acting Prime Minister and the citizens of Armenia on successful snap parliamentary elections held on June 20, noting that with these elections Armenia sent a powerful democratic message and pioneered a new way of cooperation in the international arena, including with France.

Jonathan Lacôte advised that active work is underway to organize Emmanuel Macron’s upcoming visit to Armenia, which can add strong momentum to the development of Armenian-French relations and help implement joint projects in different fields of activity. The Ambassador stressed that the French side is interested in developing cooperation with Armenia in the fields of energy, high technologies, industry, education, etc.

Nikol Pashinyan and Jonathan Lacôte next referred to regional developments. The French Ambassador said they had been closely following the developments and the French side would continue to make consistent efforts towards ensuring stability, resuming the OSCE Minsk Group’s activities and negotiations. The Ambassador emphasized that the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict has not been settled yet and a comprehensive settlement may only come after the status of Nagorno-Karabakh has been clarified. At the same time, Ambassador Lacôte expressed condolences over the killing of an Armenian soldier as a result of a shots fired by the Azerbaijani armed forces in the Yeraskh. He stressed that actions like that and any violation of the ceasefire regime are unacceptable.

Nikol Pashinyan pointed out that Azerbaijan is doing everything to provoke instability in the region, as evidenced by constant statements made with aggressive rhetoric at the highest level. The Acting Prime Minister stressed the need for the international community to give an adequate response and take necessary measures.