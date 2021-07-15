Author
GLENDALE – Today, Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Burbank), the Vice Chair of the House Armenian Caucus, announced that the fiscal year 2022 federal government funding legislation will include $950,000 in funding to support construction and development of the Armenian American Museum and Cultural Center of California in downtown Glendale.

“Armenian-Americans are an essential part of the very fabric of our nation — enriching our customs, traditions, and communities. Their story is an American story, one of hope in the face of hardship, of perseverance, and of new beginnings. The Armenian American Museum and Cultural Center of California will ensure that story gets told for generations come.” said Schiff. “It’s an honor to work alongside my Armenian-American constituents for recognition and justice. I am thrilled that investment in this important cultural center will be included in the government funding package, and I will continue to press forward to help ensure its passage.”

On Monday, Schiff spoke at the museum’s groundbreaking ceremony.

The FY2022 appropriations bills include more than $7.7 million in funding for ten local community projects Schiff requested as Community Projects. More information on those projects can be found here.

