Top Posts
Home Featured Interpol Denies Role in Russian-Israeli Blogger’s Arrest
FeaturedNewsWorld

Interpol Denies Role in Russian-Israeli Blogger’s Arrest

February 10, 2017

YEREVAN 9RFE/RL) — Contrary to Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko’s claims, Interpol has reportedly said that it did not issue an international arrest warrant for Russian-Israeli blogger Alexander Lapshin who was controversially extradited to Azerbaijan this week.

Lukashenko claimed on February 3 that Lapshin was arrested in Minsk in December because “Azerbaijan appealed to Interpol, not to us.” “We detained him in accordance with Interpol’s decision and must hand him over to Azerbaijan in accordance with all laws and regulations,” he told a news conference in the Belarusian capital.

Lapshin was handed over to Azerbaijan on February 7 to face charges of illegal entry into Azerbaijani territory which stem from his past trips to Nagorno-Karabakh. The extradition was criticized by Russia and Armenia.

The Armenian police said on Friday that they have asked Interpol to clarify whether it indeed helped the Azerbaijani authorities arrest the 40-year-old blogger.

In a written reply publicized by an Armenian police spokesman, the international police organization’s General Secretariat said: “We have checked and confirm that the subject is unknown to [Interpol] databases.”

“We also have transferred your request to our legal department and will inform you as soon as we have more information,” added the secretariat based in Lyon, France.

Belarus’s Office of the Prosecutor-General confirmed later in the day that Lapshin had not been placed on an international wanted list. A spokesperson for the law-enforcement body told the RIA Novosti news agency that the blogger was detained in accordance with a treaty signed by former Soviet republics making up the Commonwealth of Independent States.

0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

Director of U.S. Intelligence Says Karabakh Conflict Potential Flashpoint

February 21, 2011

Spanish City of Alicante Officially Recognizes Armenian Genocide

July 28, 2016

Gulbenkian Foundation Appoints New Director of the Armenian Communities Department

January 29, 2013

LAPD Investigating Threatening Note Over Armenian flag as ‘Hate Incident’

April 15, 2016

‘No justice, Equality or Freedom for Armenians’ – Radikal Blogger

July 19, 2013

Azerbaijan Rejects Key Measure to Prevent Karabakh Fighting

June 27, 2016

ASP Public Lecture: Women, War, and Social Change in Armenia during the Mongol Domination

February 17, 2013

NKR Foreign Minister: Azerbaijan’s Aggressive Policy is a Challenge to the International Community

December 28, 2015

Richard Mills to Continue as U.S. Ambassador to Armenia

January 24, 2017

Official 1915 Deportation Law Document Swept Under the Carpet

December 19, 2014

Leave a Reply























 