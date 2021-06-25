YEREVAN — French President Emmanuel Macron sent a congratulatory message to the Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan on the victory of his Civil Contract party in the snap parliamentary elections.

“On the occasion of the victory of your party in the early parliamentary elections in Armenia on June 20, I congratulate you and wish you success in your continued tenure for the benefit of the friendly people of Armenia and France.

There are exceptional relations between France and Armenia, which are based on historical ties between our peoples, fueled by a special dialogue between governments, parliaments, local authorities, as well as the civil society of our countries,” Macron’s message says.

“As I reiterated during your visit to Paris on June 1, the Armenian people can count on the full support of France in their determination to strengthen democracy and the rule of law. The economic cooperation between France and Armenia will continue to strengthen. Determined to continue its commitment to providing humanitarian assistance to vulnerable populations, France stands by your country in helping to overcome the aftermath of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict with full respect for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the Republic of Armenia,” the congratulation message reads.

Macron reaffirmed France’s commitment as a co-chair of the OSCE Minsk Group to the search for a comprehensive settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.

“Rest assured that we are committed to resuming the process of political settlement, which is the only way that can guarantee lasting stability in the South Caucasus, as well as promote our common values of peace, solidarity and friendship with the peoples of the region,” the message reads.