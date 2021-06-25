Pasadena Mayor Victor Gordo met with representatives of several Pasadena based Armenian American organizations. The meeting organized by Armenian Council of America’s Pasadena chapter, included members from the Armenian Educational Benevolent Union, Gaidz Youth Organization, Armenian Athletic Association (Homenmen), Nor Serount Cultural Association, and Massis Weekly’s editorial board.

In addition to addressing issues important to the Armenian American community such as education, affordable housing, continued reaffirmation of the Armenian Genocide in the local, state, and federal level, and the recent 44-day Artsakh war, the organizations presented to the Mayor the broad range of activities as well as various philanthropic and community based programs implemented during the course of a regular year, as well as challenges and extra ordinary programs carried out in response to and during the current COVID-19 pandemic.

Mayor Gordo stressed the historical importance of the Armenian community in the City of Pasadena, the community’s involvement within the City at all levels, the importance of charitable organizations during these unprecedented times, his commitment to assist the community and providing the highest quality of life for all Pasadena residents.