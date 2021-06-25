The following is the translated congratulatory message of the Social Democratic Hunchakian Party Central Committee on the occasion of the extraordinary elections of the National Assembly of Armenia:

The Central Committee of the Social Democratic Hunchakian Party congratulates all citizens of the Republic of Armenia on the recent free, fair and transparent elections. In a tense national political environment, holding clean and fair elections is a great victory for our people.

On this occasion, we congratulate Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and his political party on their impressive election victory. We are convinced that by giving the Prime Minister a renewed mandate, the electorate sends a clear message that in parallel with the return of our prisoners of war, the withdrawal of Azerbaijani troops from the sovereign territory of the Republic of Armenia, seeking a just and permanent solution to the issue of Artsakh and strengthening the security of the Republic of Armenia, Democracy, the rule of law and the fight against corruption remain priorities. The work that began in 2018 must be completed.

On the other hand, we find unacceptable and condemnable the insulting statements directed by a number of politicians and religious leaders directed towards the voters, which only deepens the polarization of society, when the only imperative today should be the easing of internal tensions.

In this regard, we commend the Prime Minister’s message of unity and dialogue, as the first step towards restoring national solidarity and resolving the challenging issues facing the homeland through joint efforts.

Social Democratic Hunchakian Party

Central Committee

June 23, 2021