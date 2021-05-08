Reports from Iran (mohabatnews.com) indicate that profiteers and looters have destroyed Armenian cemeteries in Isfahan and Abadan in hopes of finding antiques and valuables.

The lack of concern from government organizations responsible for the preservation of these cemeteries, historical monuments and sites belonging to Christians, has caused the destruction to intensify.

The Armenian cemetery in southeastern Abadan in the Shatit area near the Arvandkenar region, where there were about 320 tombs, were reportedly destroyed by looters looking for antiques and valuables inside the tombs.

Built during the first Pahlavi era, the Armenian cemetery was registered in the National Monuments List of Iran in 2002.

IranWire news agency writes in an exclusive report, that rumors about the existence of antiques and precious items have caused an influx of thieves and severe destruction of many of these historic cemeteries and their tombs.

According to the report, the Armenian cemetery in Abadan was protected by guards up until a few years ago, but now, due to repeated robberies and occasional clashes between smuggler groups, the police refuse to intervene and the cemetery has become a ruin. Unfortunately, the Ministry of Cultural Heritage and Tourism also has not intervened in this matter. The oldest tomb seen in this cemetery dates back to 1927.

At the same time, the “Citizen Reporter” section of the “Me and You” news agency released a video of the widespread destruction of the Armenian cemetery in the village of Hadan in the Buin and Miandasht subdivisions of the Isfahan province, which is in a similar situation to the Abadan Armenian cemetery.

The main factor of the destruction of Christian monuments in Iran is the government. Destructions take place with different motives. Some people have religious motives, and in many cases they destroy government organizations and institutions and have a long history of land grabbing. Poverty and financial incentives and profiteering are other causes of the destruction of historic buildings, including the heritage of Christian monuments.

Destruction of Armenian cemeteries in Isfahan and Qazvin or Kermanshah, Ahvaz and Tehran indicate the reality that there is little hope for the authorities to address these cases, and if the citizens and those who are interested in antiquities are not informed, even the news of the destruction will not be reported in the media.