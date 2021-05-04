Since 2013, The Paros Foundation’s SERVICE Armenia program has taken young people to Armenia for a service and tour program. While Covid-19 forced the cancellation of last summer’s program, SERVICE Armenia 2021 is taking place with three planned trip dates.

-SERVICE Armenia 2021 (June 30 to July 18, 2021) Open to participants ages 17 to 23.

-SERVICE Armenia Young Professionals Summer (July 16 to August 1) Open to participants ages 24 to 45.

-SERVICE Armenia Young Professionals Fall (October 15 to 31) Open to participants ages 24 to 45.

“Each year SERVICE Armenia connects young people from throughout the United States to one another and to the homeland in a meaningful and lasting way,” said Peter Abajian, Executive Director of The Paros Foundation. “Because of strong interest from young professionals to travel to Armenia too, we added these SERVICE Armenia Young Professional trip dates, and are looking forward to extending this awesome experience to their age group as well.”

In 2019, the SERVICE Armenia group worked on projects including the Talin Music School in the town of Talin, the school in the village of Zorakan, the Debi Arach Children’s Center in Gyumri and at the Nor Hachn Museum in the village of Nor Hachn. In addition to these projects, the group implemented orphan excursions for children from the Yerevan Children’s Home and the Kharpert Home for Special Children. SERVICE Armenia participants assembled food packets and distributed them to 50 families in need.

Applications are now available on The Paros Foundation’s website for SERVICE Armenia 2021 at www.parosfoundation.org. The program includes tours to historic, religious and cultural sites in Armenia, English speaking staff and guides, safe and well-located accommodations and transportation combined with interesting cultural and educational activities that will ensure all will have an engaging and memorable experience. The program is open to both Armenians and non-Armenians wishing to participate in this once in a lifetime opportunity. Knowledge of the Armenian language is not required. Join us and create a lifetime of great memories and friends. The deadline to submit the completed application is May 15. Applicants are encouraged to apply early. Contact Peter Abajian at (310) 400-9061 for more information.