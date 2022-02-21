YEREVAN — Today, a telephone conversation took place between the Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan and the President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin. The heads of the two states discussed the current situation in Russian-Ukrainian relations and issues of regional security, according to the press service of the office of the Prime Minister of Armenia.

In turn, the Kremlin press service reported that during the conversation, an exchange of views was held on the situation around Nagorno-Karabakh.

“Both sides stressed the importance of the consistent implementation of the agreements between the leaders of Russia, Armenia and Azerbaijan dated November 9, 2020, January 11 and November 26, 2021, including measures to restore transport and economic ties in the South Caucasus, as well as steps aimed at starting the process as soon as possible. delimitation of the Armenian-Azerbaijani border,” the statement says.

The President of the Russian Federation invited the Prime Minister of Armenia to pay an official visit to Moscow in the spring. The Prime Minister of Armenia, in turn, invited Vladimir Putin to Armenia.

Tomorrow in Moscow, Putin will meet with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, they will sign a declaration on allied cooperation. According to the Kremlin, the parties plan to discuss the whole range of issues of further development of bilateral relations in the political, trade, economic and humanitarian spheres.