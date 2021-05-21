YEREVAN — On May 20, the Ministry of Defense organized a visit of military attachés of foreign embassies accredited in Armenia to Syunik povince to get acquainted with the situation created on the ground as a result of the incursion of Azerbaijani servicemen into the territory of Armenia.

The representatives of the command of the Armenian Armed Forces briefed the military attachés on the situation after May 12, the developments, the actions taken by the Armenian side, answered the questions of interest to the military attachés, the Defense Ministry’s press service reported.

Accompanied by representatives of the command, the military attachés visited the vicinity of Sev Lich area, recorded the presence of Azerbaijani troops in Armenia, and observed the deployment of Armenian-Azerbaijani forces in the area, the statement said.

Yesterday a group of ambassadors accredited to Armenia, including France, Germany, Italy, Poland and Greece, visited Syunik region to get acquainted with the situation on the spot. The EU delegation headed by Ambassador Andrea Victorin was also in Syunik.

The diplomats visited the area near Sev Lich lake and returned to Goris, where they gave a briefing to the journalists.