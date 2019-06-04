PASADENA, CA – The Armenian Educational Benevolent Union (AEBU) is pleased to announce that it is accepting applications for the AEBU Scholarship Fund for the 2019-2020 academic year. Five scholarships, $1,500 each, will be awarded to undergraduate students currently enrolled at an accredited United States college or university.

To qualify, students must be of Armenian descent, have a minimum of 3.3 GPA, show financial need, and be actively involved in the Armenian community.

Students who meet the above criteria should visit AEBU.org for scholarship application and additional information. All completed scholarship application packets must be submitted on-line, or postmarked no later than June 30, 2019 and mailed to AEBU Scholarship Committee, 1060 N. Allen Ave. Pasadena, CA 91104.

AEBU grants annual scholarships through a competitive application and review process. Scholarships will be awarded to the top five qualified candidates. Results will be announced by end of July 2019 on our website and via email.

Armenian Educational Benevolent Union was established in 1969 by a group of volunteers dedicated to enriching the lives of those in need by providing tuition assistance and educational options. At AEBU, we believe that scholarship is an investment in education to empower our youth for a brighter future.

Armenian Educational Benevolent Union is a California based charitable organization, exempt from Federal income tax under section 501 (c) (3) of the Internal Revenue Code. Tax ID # 95-3798531.