YEREVAN — At a government meeting, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said that the economy is showing the first signs of recovery. The turnover increased by 12%.

“The economy seems to be entering a recovery phase, and of course this is very good news” – he said.

Economy Minister Vahan Kerobyan stated that about 904 million drams will be directed to several industries of the economy. Travel agencies are in the list, as well as money will be directed to the export of cognac and alcohol. The prime minister asked whether the export volumes of cognac and alcohol had already been realized.

“Yes, this is compensation for last year’s export duty; this year we will allocate 900 million drams for a program aimed at exporting 9 million liters of cognac alcohol” – the minister replied.

A new district will be built in Shurnukh. The government has allocated 470 million drams. According to the chairman of the town planning committee Armen Ghularyan, the work on the district planning has already begun.

“At the first stage, it is planned to build 13 houses and a road without asphalt. At the second stage, in 2022, all infrastructures will be built. At the third stage, we think that there may be a need to build some structures of public and industrial importance” – he said.

“It is very important that we have such concrete decisions, the implementation of which will be tangible in people’s lives and change the situation, and that our compatriots in the Syunik region feel that the authorities support them” – the Prime Minister noted.

The government also approved the procedure for providing financial support to citizens registered or actually living in Artsakh for a period of 4 months. This means that all citizens of Artsakh, except for men aged 18-63 who do not have a disability group, will receive 68 thousand drams monthly.

“If we take an average family from Artsakh, about five people, taking into account the pension, the amount of support provided to the family will be about 320 thousand drams” – the Minister of Labor and Social Affairs Mesrop Arakelyan said.

As part of the road map presented by the Prime Minister, the government has taken a total of 18 support measures. To date, 61 billion drams have been allocated to support the Armenians of Artsakh. Pashinyan noted that support for the wounded servicemen is not progressing properly. He stated that it is necessary to work harder to implement the program and help the families of the missing and captives.