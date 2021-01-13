Author
Share article
The post has been shared by 0 people.
Facebook 0
Twitter 0
Pinterest 0
Mail 0

YEREVAN — A meeting chaired today by Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan looked into the situation in the southern province of Syunik, which borders Azerbaijan and the measures taken to ensure its and its residents’ security, the government press office reported.

“Due to the well-known events, the border situation in Syunik has undergone significant changes. Today we must discuss the measures taken to ensure the security of the Republic of Armenia in Syunik, we must discuss the work done so far, how to continue that work and in what direction. Of course, socio-economic and communication issues are very important, environmental issues are also very important, we have a wide range of issues to discuss,” the Prime Minister said at the opening of the meeting.

“I have repeatedly said that I consider Syunik the backbone of our statehood, we must take all measures to ensure the security of the Republic of Armenia in Syunik, not only in Syunik, but in the whole territory of the republic, but Syunik is of special importance in this regard. We also need to discuss what social and economic programs we will implement in the communities that have received a new border status, in fact, have found themselves in the status of border settlements. And today we will make decisions, we will reach agreements, we will agree on the process of their further implementation,” Pashinyan added.  

The Prime Minister was briefed on the process of resolving road safety issues in the border communities of Syunik, the work towards  locating border checkpoints, the process of compensation for possible property damage to citizens, and other related issues.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sign Up for Our Newsletters

Get notified of the latest updates from MassisPost.

You May Also Like

Calouste Gulbenkian Foundation Makes a 30,000 USD Humanitarian Donation to the Armenian Community in Lebanon

LISBON — The Armenian Communities Department of the Calouste Gulbenkian Foundation is…

Consul General Baibourtian Met With the Mayor of Burbank

BURBANK — On January 27, Ambassador Armen Baibourtian, Consul General of Armenia…

Canadian Armenian Ice Dancer Tina Garabedian to Represent Armenia in 2018 Olympics

LAVAL, CANADA — 18-year-old Canadian Armenia Tina Garabedian, who has been skating…

Garo Paylan Vows to Continue Fight for Achieving Recognition of Armenian Genocide

YEREVAN (Armenpress) — Only democratic Turkey can recognize the Armenian Genocide, Garo…