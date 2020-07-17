Author
Over the past five days, the provocative actions of the Azerbaijani regime in the direction of Armenia’s Tavush region; the bombing of peaceful villages in the region, prove once again that the dictatorial Azerbaijani regime will not stop utilizing violence as a means towards the Artsakh conflict, and remains the main obstacle to a peaceful settlement. We also condemn Turkey’s apparent bias in the current situation, which can only contribute to further destabilization in the region.

Recent events have reaffirmed the fact that the brave and efficient Armenian army is ready not only to defend its homeland, but to command and improve its combat position with precise actions. We hope that the Azerbaijani regime, full of illusions of military supremacy, with years of belligerent calls and threats of war, draws the right conclusions in the light of the latest developments towards Armenia and Artsakh, and returns to the negotiating table.

These days, more than ever, we value unity, and the need to confront not only the visible but also the invisible enemy that continues to pose the greatest threat to the well-being and future of our homeland. Again, we urge our compatriots living in Armenia and Artsakh, to follow the “Corona” epidemic safety protocols, with the principle of “mighty frontline, mighty rear.”

Long live the Armenian army!

In tribute to the memory of the fallen fighters.

Social Democrat Hunchakian Party
Central Committee
July 17, 2020

