Author
Share article
The post has been shared by 0 people.
Facebook 0
Twitter 0
Pinterest 0
Mail 0

The Armenian Council of America (ACA) congratulates President Joe Biden on his inauguration.

On foreign policy, we are hopeful that this administration will reengage in the OSCE Minsk group and lead the efforts toward a lasting peaceful solution to the Nagorno-Karabakh (Artsakh) conflict based on the right to self-determination. We are optimistic on the Biden administration’s stance toward Turkey and Azerbaijan and will continue to advocate for economic sanctions against the Erdogan and Aliyev regimes. Both countries have systematically violated international laws, committed war-crimes, and supported domestic extremism/suppressing democratic efforts.

ACA looks forward to contributing its part in the Biden administration’s pledge to unite America. We will continue to advocate on behalf of Armenian-Americans and engage with elected officials on the issues important to our greater American communities.

We wish President Biden and his administration success.

Sincerely,

Armenian Council of America

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sign Up for Our Newsletters

Get notified of the latest updates from MassisPost.

You May Also Like

Christian Religious Leaders Strike Deal to Restore the Church of the Holy Sepulcher in Jerusalem

JERUSALEM (cruxnow.com) – The three churches in charge of Jerusalem’s holiest Christian…

Russia Supplying Azerbaijan with More Advanced Weapons

BAKU — Russia is offering a large batch of top-of-the-line tanks to…

Thousands Attend Ecumenical Service at Washington’s National Cathedral

Multi-Faith Service Delivers Message of Awareness, Gratitude and Unity WASHINGTON, D.C. —…

Armenian Troops to Participate in Moscow Military Parade

YEREVAN – Armenian soldiers will march in the upcoming Russian military parade…