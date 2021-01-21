The Armenian Council of America (ACA) congratulates President Joe Biden on his inauguration.

On foreign policy, we are hopeful that this administration will reengage in the OSCE Minsk group and lead the efforts toward a lasting peaceful solution to the Nagorno-Karabakh (Artsakh) conflict based on the right to self-determination. We are optimistic on the Biden administration’s stance toward Turkey and Azerbaijan and will continue to advocate for economic sanctions against the Erdogan and Aliyev regimes. Both countries have systematically violated international laws, committed war-crimes, and supported domestic extremism/suppressing democratic efforts.

ACA looks forward to contributing its part in the Biden administration’s pledge to unite America. We will continue to advocate on behalf of Armenian-Americans and engage with elected officials on the issues important to our greater American communities.

We wish President Biden and his administration success.

Sincerely,

Armenian Council of America