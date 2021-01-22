YEREVAN (Arka) — Armenian Defense Minister Vagharshak Harutyunyan held a telephone conversation with Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu, the press service of the Armenian Defense Ministry reported.

It said the defense ministers discussed urgent issues of bilateral cooperation in the field of defense, the operational situation in the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict zone, the return of Armenian prisoners of war and hostages, held in Azerbaijan as well as a number of issues related to the search for the missing soldiers.

Harutyunyan thanked his colleague for the effective activities of the peacekeeping contingent in Nagorno-Karabakh, as well as for substantial assistance in resolving security issues by deploying Russian border guards in the Syunik region of Armenia.

The defense ministers of the two countries also exchanged views on the latest military-political events in the region.