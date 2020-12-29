BOSTON — The New England Patriots spent the weekend packing up boxes of gear to send overseas in humanitarian assistance. The cold harsh winter in Armenia has begun and by the end of this week hundreds of warm winter clothing with Patriots logos will arrive in Artsakh. Children of Armenia Fund (COAF) will distribute the clothing.

The effort is being led by Berj Najarian New England Patriots Coach Bill Belichick’s Chief of Staff.

“I have been with the Patriots for over 20 years now and the amount of Patriots clothing that I have – that I have not gotten rid of – what I still have would blow your mind- its definitely more than my wife, its definitely more than probably most people that I know. Think about it, we get outfitted for 4 seasons, with multiple items for 4 seasons times 20, it really multiplies in a hurry and there are people that really need it more then we do. “

Najarian is participating in the NFL’s “My Cleats, My Cause” campaign.

Right now, his custom made Armenia themed shoes are up for auction online at NFL Auction – the official auction site of the National Football League, and all of the money will go directly to Armenia Fund to support much needed humanitarian aid to Artsakh.

“It’s not about one race, one group of people, its all of humanity and if we’re supporting each other, uplifting one another, then we’re going to get a lot farther, than if we’re just focusing on one thing or another thing. That’s what happened with me, and Armenia and our team.”

Najarian has worn the sneakers twice on game day. He’s having another identical pair made– so that the winner has the option of a brand new pair– if he or she chooses. The bidding is live until January 6th