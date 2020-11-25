Up next
The Armenian Athletic Association (Homenmen) is hosting a holiday toy drive for children in Artsakh from 11 am to 3 pm on Nov 28-29 in Pasadena and Glendale.

Toy drive participants may drop off unwrapped, new toys on the 28th at the A.E.B.U. center (1060 N. Allen Ave., Pasadena, CA 91104) and on the 29th at Mission Liquor (825 W. Glenoaks Blvd., Glendale CA 91202).

The collected toys will be shipped to Armenia and Artsakh to be distributed during the holiday season.

For more information about #Toys4ArtsakhKids, call: (818) 324-0574

