YEREVAN — Representatives of the International Committee of Red Cross (ICRC) visited Armenian soldiers and civilians who are currently in the Azerbaijani captivity, the Armenian Unified Infocenter reports.

The Infocenter said that currently search operations for missing in action and recovery of dead bodies are underway by the mediation of the Russian peacekeeping troops and the ICRC representatives.

The search operations take place on a daily mode, covering all directions of the Artsakh (Nagorno Karabakh) border.

The return of prisoners and the exchange of bodies is one of the priorities of the state authorities, and complex efforts are underway in that direction within the framework of which the Red Cross staff visited the servicemen and civilians captured by Azerbaijan as a result of the hostilities.