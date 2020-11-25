Up next
Author
Share article
The post has been shared by 4 people.
Facebook 4
Twitter 0
Pinterest 0
Mail 0

YEREVAN — Representatives of the International Committee of Red Cross (ICRC) visited Armenian soldiers and civilians who are currently in the Azerbaijani captivity, the Armenian Unified Infocenter reports.

The Infocenter said that currently search operations for missing in action and recovery of dead bodies are underway by the mediation of the Russian peacekeeping troops and the ICRC representatives.

The search operations take place on a daily mode, covering all directions of the Artsakh (Nagorno Karabakh) border.

The return of prisoners and the exchange of bodies is one of the priorities of the state authorities, and complex efforts are underway in that direction within the framework of which the Red Cross staff visited the servicemen and civilians captured by Azerbaijan as a result of the hostilities.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sign Up for Our Newsletters

Get notified of the latest updates from MassisPost.

You May Also Like

Andrey Sorokin: USA, Russia and France are ‘Rowing in the Same Boat’ on Nagorno-Karabakh

YEREVAN (Tert.am) — Speaking of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict in an interview with…

“Black List”: New Film About Alexander Lapshin’s Extradition and Prosecution in Azerbaijan Under Production

YEREVAN (Panorama.am) — Armenian film director Jivan Avetisyan has started working on…

AUA and PicsArt Announce the Launch of the AI Lab

YEREVAN — The American University of Armenia (AUA) and PicsArt have announced the collaborative launch of…

Azeri POW Freed By Armenia

YEREVAN — Armenia has unexpectedly deported an Azerbaijani prisoner of war to…