Fellow compatriots, beloved brothers and sisters!

I experience a deep admiration, awe, and boundless pride seeing, hearing and feeling the powerful wave of solidarity and unity, which is getting momentum in Diaspora in response to Azerbaijan’s and Turkey’s jointly unleashed war at the borders of Armenia and in Artsakh.

I want you to know that our Homeland hears and feels the voice of each of you, the word of each of you, the restless beating of your hearts, no matter where you are, no matter how far away you are.

Our powerful and strong Spyurk is a genuine army, who supports the Homeland and the courageous Armenian Army at this difficult and fateful moment.

The Homeland is grateful for the precious assistance you provide by your material assistance and your active participation to the “We are our borders: All for Artsakh” global fundraising campaign organized by the Hayastan All-Armenian Fund.

Today, each of you is Armenia’s and Artsakh’s ambassador abroad. With all possible means-rallies, demands, petitions and statements-you do everything to bring the truth and the voice of Artsakh to the international community and especially to your home governments about the inhuman essence of the war unleashed by Azerbaijan with the full support of Turkey.

I am convinced you fully realize that in this current situation we need even to multiply our efforts.

Please, keep vibrant the same spirit and the same dedication because this time not only Azerbaijan but the genocidal Turkey too– with its arms, servicemen, and mercenary terrorists, with its hateful words and anti-Armenian propaganda are against us, against the freedom-loving people of Artsakh. This is the same Turkey, which perpetrated ethnic cleansings and the Genocide against the Armenians 105 years ago in the Ottoman Empire.

This time this will not pass; this time we will not allow another genocide to happen.

Our global nation is powerful with its unity and united strength.

There shall not be any doubt that we will defeat the enemy.

We are invincible because of our unequivocal unity and solidarity.

We will win! God bless all of us.

