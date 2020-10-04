Author
Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev’s Advisor Hikmat Hajiyev has accidentally confirmed Turkey’s direct participation in the Azerbaijani war of aggression against Artsakh.

Hajiyev tweeted a photo which he claimed was the consequence of Artsakh’s strike at the military airbase of Ganja, which upon closer look showed servicemen wearing Turkish Armed Forces uniforms standing near the damages.

He deleted the image afterwards, and then tried to bring forward justifications  accusing “Armenian propaganda” on twitter by announcing that the soldier in the photo is allegedly a member of the civil defense forces that took part in joint Azerbaijani-Turkish exercises recently.

In reality the soldiers that took part in joint exercises have both Azerbaijani and Turkish flags on their chevrons but the soldier whose photo was removed had only Turkish flag depicted on his chevron.

