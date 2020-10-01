Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan reported that Four Azerbaijani drones violated Armenia’s air space over the Kotayk and Gegharkunik provinces and were shot down by Armenia’s air defense forces.

“Armenian air defense forces have already destroyed three of them. The process of locating and neutralizing the fourth is underway,” he conveyed on his Facebook page.

Minutes later, the Prime Minister announced that the fourth ATS had also been destroyed.

Թշնամական չորս անօդաչու թռչող սարքեր են հայտնվել Կոտայքի եւ Գեղարքունիքի մարզերի օդում: Հայաստանի ՀՕՊ ուժերը արդեն իսկ ոչնչացրել են դրանից երեքին: Ընթանում է չորրորդի տեղորոշման եւ չեզոքացման գործընթացը: Posted by Nikol Pashinyan / Նիկոլ Փաշինյան on Thursday, October 1, 2020

“Calm, confident, happy. We will win.” the Prime Minister concluded.

According to Shushan Stepanyan press secretary of the Minister of Defense of Armenia a total of 7 Azerbaijani drones drones were destroyed over the air space of Armenia.

According to the air defense location data, as of 00:15 four UAVs were shot down by the AF of #Armenia– 1 in Kotayk, the 3 in Gegharkunik regions. The destroyed drones were all used for S and R. Thus, today a total of 7 drones were destroyed in the airspace of #Armenia. — Shushan Stepanyan (@ShStepanyan) October 1, 2020

The drones shot down well into Armenia proper mark a sharp expansion of the theater of war and Azerbaijani aggression towards Armenia and Artsakh. Drones are playing a big role in the current. Israeli, Turkish, Russian and locally produced drones and loitering munitions figure in the conflict and account for most losses especially by Armenia.