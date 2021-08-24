Author
Shakeh Major Tchilingirian will introduce and teach two Armenian dances

LONDON — Armenian circles dances will be featured at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe, the world’s largest arts festival, as part of the online Sacred Dance session on 28th August 2021.

Global audiences will take part in the Fringe, where artists and performers take to hundreds of stages all over the city to present live or virtual shows for every taste.

The Armenian program is part of an online global sacred dance session, called “This is Sacred Dance”, presented by The Centerpiece, originating in the Findhorn Foundation community in Scotland.

“It is so exciting that for the first time ever Armenian circle dances will be featured in this world renowned festival,” said dance artist Shakeh Major Tchilingirian, “I am looking forward to teaching the deeply meaningful Armenian folk dances to a global audience from around the world.”

Sacred, circle and traditional dance teachers from across the globe will take part in this program.

Saturday, 28 August 2021, 19:30 UK time. To join the session, visit the Fringe website.

 

