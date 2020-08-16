BIRMINGHAM, Mich. — Today, State Representative Mari Manoogian (D-Birmingham) announced that she will deliver the keynote address at the Democratic National Convention. Manoogian will be speaking alongside 16 rising stars in the Democratic Party. The keynote address will kick off primetime programming on Tuesday evening at 9:00pm EST.

“I am honored to deliver this year’s Democratic National Convention keynote address alongside 16 other inspiring leaders from around the country. Together, we will represent a new generation of Democratic leadership to voters nationwide, proving the importance that Joe Biden and Kamala Harris put on building up a strong, vibrant, and inclusive Democratic Party,” state Representative Mari Manoogian said. “In this critical moment, I’m proud to speak to Americans alongside leaders in our party to prove that Democrats nationwide have the strength, decency, and empathy necessary to lead our nation forward.”

“So much is on the line this November. Donald Trump has grossly mishandled the pandemic and tens of thousands of Michigan businesses and workers are paying the price,” Manoogian said. “As our vice president, Joe Biden helped save the American auto industry, lowered prescription drug costs for Michigan seniors through the Affordable Care Act, and brought the world’s leaders together to tackle climate change. We have a chance to change the trajectory of our country this fall, and I’m going to do everything in my power to ensure that every Michigander knows why we need to elect Joe Biden and Kamala Harris.”

In 2018, Manoogian flipped a historically Republican, suburban Metro Detroit state house district from red to blue, winning the district with 56.5-percent of the vote. She is serving her first term representing the 40th District, which includes Birmingham, Bloomfield Hills, Bloomfield Township, and a portion of West Bloomfield Township. She currently serves as Assistant Minority Whip for the House Democrats.

“I am so excited that Mari Manoogian has been selected as one of the rising stars in our party – something that we here in Michigan have known for quite some time – to deliver the convention’s keynote address,” former Michigan governor Jim Blanchard said. “Mari is a breath of fresh air and a natural leader when good leaders are so desperately needed given the challenges of today’s world. I cannot wait for America to have the opportunity to meet her on Tuesday night.”